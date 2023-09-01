Hong Kong issues top typhoon warning as Saola nears

The Hong Kong Observatory issued No. 10 hurricane signal, the top level warning, under the effect of super typhoon Saola at 8:15pm (1215 GMT) on Friday.

This means that winds with speeds of 118 km per hour or more are expected.

According to the forecast track, Saola will skirt around 40 km to the south of the Hong Kong Observatory in the next few hours. The hurricane signal of No. 10 is expected to remain in force for some time.

Due to the storm, many public services and activities in Hong Kong have been suspended. Trading at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was suspended, multiple flights were canceled at Hong Kong International Airport, and attractions such as Hong Kong Disneyland were temporarily closed on Friday.

The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced class suspension of all schools, and classes of all schools will remain suspended on Saturday.

The Home Affairs Department of the HKSAR government has opened 39 temporary shelters in various districts and 331 people have sought refuge at the shelters so far.

The observatory suggested the public stay away from the coastline and not engage in water sports.

At 8pm (1200 GMT) on Friday, Saola was centered about 60 km southeast of Hong Kong Observatory and is forecast to move west or west-northwest at a speed of about 12 km per hour toward the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary, southeast China, according to the observatory.