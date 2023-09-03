China maintains flooding, typhoon emergency response levels in southern regions

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Sunday made the decision to continue a Level-III emergency response to flooding and typhoons in Fujian and Guangdong.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Sunday made the decision to continue a Level-III emergency response to flooding and typhoons in Fujian and Guangdong, as well as a Level-IV response in Zhejiang, Guangxi and Hainan.↳

Typhoon Saola, the ninth typhoon this year, is moving into the Beibu Gulf in the South China Sea after making landfall in Guangdong's Zhuhai City on Saturday afternoon. Haikui, the 11th typhoon this year, is likely to make landfall on Taiwan Island on Sunday evening, and could bring gales and torrential rains to Taiwan, Fujian and Guangdong, authorities including the Ministry of Emergency Management have said.↳

Fujian, Guangdong and Zhejiang have been advised to take due precautions against Typhoon Haikui and persistent downpours.↳

The headquaters has sent working groups to the three provinces to assist in their preparations.