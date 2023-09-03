CIFTIS forum explores solutions to boost tourism recovery

Government officials and tourism industry stakeholders met Saturday at a forum to brainstorm strategies aimed at rejuvenating the tourism sector.

The World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development 2023, centered on "New Trends, New Business Format, New Consumption: Jointly Creating the New Prosperity of Culture & Tourism," drew nearly 400 participants from around 30 countries and regions. This diverse group included mayors, senior tourism officials, international organization representatives, and heads of tourism enterprises.



In the first half of 2023, China's travel service trade surged by a notable 65.4% year on year to 650.94 billion yuan ($89.64 billion), positioning it amongst the country's fastest-growing segments in the service trade domain.

Furthermore, Chinese tourists have been instrumental in rejuvenating international tourism, thereby catalyzing global trade and the economic rebound.

Beijing Mayor Yin Yong, who also chairs the World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) Council, disclosed that Beijing hosted 150 million tourists in the first six months, garnering tourism revenue of more than 270 billion yuan. These numbers reflect an approximate 100% year-on-year growth, mirroring pre-pandemic figures.



Yin said, "The global tourism sector is at a strategic juncture, transitioning from market recovery to high-quality development. This calls for a unified effort to improve and upgrade the tourism industry, to ensure sustained recovery and achieve prosperous development."

He championed the integration of innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud computing, while also advocating for the amalgamation of cultural assets with the tourism sector.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former president of Croatia, exuded confidence in the complete revival of the global tourism market, emphasizing tourism as a rapidly expanding industry and a bedrock for economic progression. She pointed out that urban areas host 80% of global tourism activities, serving as hubs for cultural exchange. Grabar-Kitarovic also extolled WTCF's role as a nexus for fostering multilateral dialogue and collaboration, which has yielded significant results.

José Luis Sanz Ruiz, mayor of Seville, Spain, emphasized the transformative impact of innovative technologies in sculpting smart tourism. Ruiz shared Seville's forays into utilizing data for pioneering intelligent tourism strategies and championed sustainable tourism endeavors.

Numerous forum attendees, including executives from prominent tourism corporations, imparted their perspectives on fortifying China's inbound tourism landscape.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, outlined key objectives for Macao's 2023 tourism agenda. Her focus revolved around enticing more foreign tourists, thus sparking economic revival in Macao's tourism sector post-pandemic. Fernandes also underscored the integration of retail, banking, and internet sectors with tourism.

Since Aug. 30, travelers to China have been exempted from submitting nucleic acid or antigen test results from the preceding 48 hours when declaring their health status to Chinese customs.

Wang Wei, senior vice president of Trip.com Group, projected that this amended entry protocol will significantly uplift the inbound tourism market. He anticipated a resurgence in large-scale inbound tourist arrivals by the first half of the upcoming year, aiding the sector's return to its former glory.

"The relaxed entry regulations not only boost our confidence in tourism but also will positively impact the broader economic and trade landscape," Wang said.

During the forum, the World Tourism Cities Development Report (2022) was unveiled. The report encapsulates the resilient revival of the global tourism arena. In 2022, worldwide tourists numbered 9.57 billion, with global travel expenditure amounting to $1.9 trillion. These figures represent 66.1% and 79.6% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.



The report also presented comprehensive rankings of tourism cities around the world and six individual ranking lists, each ranking 20 cities. Three Chinese metropolises featured in the top 10 world tourism cities, with Beijing ranking 7th, Shanghai 8th, and Hong Kong 9th.

Founded in 2012, the WTCF comprises 242 member cities from 85 countries and regions globally, acting as a pivotal platform fostering collaboration and resource-sharing amongst tourist-centric cities.