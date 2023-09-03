﻿
News / Nation

Congress of returned overseas Chinese concludes in Beijing

  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-03       0
The 11th national congress of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives concluded in Beijing on Sunday.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the closing session.

Before the session, he met with overseas guests, representatives from Hong Kong and Macau, and outgoing and newly elected leadership members of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (AFROC).

The congress called on AFROC branches to bring together returned overseas Chinese, their relatives, and Chinese people living overseas to contribute to China's modernization drive, national rejuvenation, and the development of a human community with a shared future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CPC
