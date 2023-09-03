HKSAR commemorates 78th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression

Hong Kong on Sunday held an official ceremony to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The ceremony, held at the Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden, included playing and singing China's national anthem, raising the national flag and the flag of the HKSAR, silence in mourning, and bowing in tribute.

Attendees of the event included Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, representatives of central people's government organizations in Hong Kong, former chief executives of the HKSAR, judicial officers of the HKSAR, members of the HKSAR Executive Council and the HKSAR Legislative Council, representatives from war veteran groups, representatives of Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress , representatives of Hong Kong members of the National Committee of the CPPCC, and representatives from uniformed groups and youth organizations.

Lee said on the social media that 78 years ago, the Chinese people won a great victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. He paid tribute to all the soldiers, generals and people who participated in the war, and deeply mourned the heroes and martyrs sacrificed in the war and the victims killed by the aggressors.

Lee said that the Chinese people's resistance to Japanese aggression and the martyrs and compatriots who died will always be remembered.

In February 2014, the Standing Committee of NPC designated September 3 as the Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

In August 2014, the HKSAR government announced that since that year, an official ceremony would be held on September 3 every year to commemorate the victory day.