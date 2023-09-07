Chinese premier calls for respect for negotiation efforts on South China Sea

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China and ASEAN countries are actively promoting consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

Li, at the 18th East Asia Summit, also expressed hope that countries outside the region fully respect the efforts made by regional countries to negotiate the rules of the South China Sea and maintain peace and stability in the region.