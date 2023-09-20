10 killed after tornado hits east China's Jiangsu

Ten people were killed and eight others were severely injured after a tornado hit two townships in east China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday, local authorities said on Wednesday.

AFP

The accident occurred around 5pm in Daxing Township and Nancai Township in the city of Suqian.

The tornado was classified as a EF3, which means that its wind speeds were between 61 to 75 meters per second.

An initial investigation found that the incident affected 5,512 people, caused damage to 1,646 households, and resulted in the collapse of 137 households.

A total of 41.8 hectares of crops were damaged, and 405 people were temporarily relocated to safe places, according to the city's emergency management department.

Local government departments had rushed to the site of the accident to deal with the aftermath. The injured are being treated in hospital.

According to data from the National Climate Center, Jiangsu and Guangdong are the provinces with the highest frequency of tornadoes in China, with an average annual number of four and above.