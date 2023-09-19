﻿
News / Nation

Former senior provincial legislator sentenced to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes

Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
Gong Jianhua, formerly a senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes.
Xinhua
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-09-19       0
Former senior provincial legislator sentenced to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes
Ti Gong

Gong Jianhua, formerly a senior legislator in East China's Jiangxi Province, is on trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Zhangzhou City in Fujian Province on Tuesday.

Gong Jianhua, formerly a senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes.

The verdict was issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Zhangzhou City in east China's Fujian Province.

From 2004 to 2020, Gong took advantage of his positions in Jiangxi Province to assist individuals in project contracting and career promotions, accepting money and valuables totaling over 83.61 million yuan (US$11.66 million) in return.

Per the verdict, the defendant was also fined 5.5 million yuan, and has been deprived of his political rights for life. His illicit gains have been confiscated and will be turned over to the national treasury.

Considering facts including Gong's confession of his crimes after surrendering himself, and that he showed remorse and was cooperative in returning his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     