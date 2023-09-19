China announces full resumption of international cruise ship transport

China's Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday full resumption of international cruise ship transport to and from ports in the country.

Trials on the resumption of international cruise transportation started early this year at ports in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

In its notice issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that local transport authorities at the ports where cruise ships dock should formulate plans for restoring international cruise transportation and proceed with the resumption work after obtaining approval from local governments.

Local transport authorities are also required to strengthen emergency response and epidemic prevention and control, enhance the management of the cruise transportation market, and swiftly resolve any issues that arise, to promote the stable and healthy development of the international cruise transportation market, according to the notice.