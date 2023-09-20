﻿
News / Nation

Escaped crocodiles in south Chinese city captured

Xinhua
  13:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
All 69 crocodiles that escaped a flooded farm in south China's Guangdong Province have been captured and no crocodile attacks have been reported so far.
Xinhua
  13:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
Escaped crocodiles in south Chinese city captured
CFP

A crocodile is captured on September 14, 2023, in Maoming, Guangdong Province.

All 69 crocodiles that escaped a flooded farm in south China's Guangdong Province have been captured and no crocodile attacks have been reported so far, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The crocodiles escaped from a commercial crocodile farm in the city of Maoming after Typhoon Haikui triggered flooding in the area earlier this month. The local government mobilized more than 6,600 people in response to the incident.

By Saturday, 40 crocodiles had been found on the farm, while 29 others had been retrieved from neighboring ponds or flooded fields.

The farm owner told police that 71 Siamese crocodiles, including two juveniles, used to live on the farm. The owner said two crocodiles had died before the escape occurred.

Typhoon Haikui and the monsoon caused torrential rain in many cities and counties in the Pearl River Delta region early this month, resulting in urban flooding, landslides, road closures and other hazardous situations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     