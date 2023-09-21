Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station

The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts to students on Earth.

Xinhua

The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth.

Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.

This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.