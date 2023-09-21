﻿
News / Nation

Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station

Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts to students on Earth.
Xinhua
  20:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
Chinese astronauts deliver lecture from space station
Xinhua

Astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (right) and Gui Haichao deliver a live class from China's space station on September 21.

The fourth live class from China's space station was held on Thursday afternoon, delivered by the Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao to students on Earth.

Five classrooms are set on the ground, including one at the Beihang University in Beijing.

This was the first science lecture delivered from the Mengtian lab module of the Tiangong space station and the fourth in the "Tiangong Class" series.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     