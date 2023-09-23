China, Timor-Leste elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao of Timor-Leste on Saturday jointly announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

They met in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, ahead of the opening of the 19th Asian Games scheduled for Saturday.

The elevation of bilateral ties is a practical necessity for the two countries to advance their cooperation, and a shared expectation of the two peoples, Xi said.

China is willing to join hands with Timor-Leste on the journey of modernization to bring more benefits to the two peoples, Xi added.

Xi emphasized that being staunch supporters for each other's core interests and major concerns serves as an important political foundation for the continuous upgrading of bilateral relations.

The two sides should continue to promote Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen cooperative efforts in the four key areas, namely industry revitalization, infrastructure development, food self-sufficiency and livelihood improvement, Xi said, adding that China supports Timor-Leste in better integrating into the regional development.

The Timor-Leste prime minister said he is glad that bilateral relations have continuously achieved positive results in recent years, and the people of Timor-Leste will always remember Chinese government's timely and tremendous help during Timor-Leste's fight against COVID-19.

He welcomed Chinese enterprises to invest in Timor-Leste and help the country with its development. He expressed the hope to work with China to usher bilateral ties into the new phase of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides issued a joint statement on the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and Shen Yiqin attended the meeting.