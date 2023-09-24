﻿
Wang Shun breaks Asian record in 200m IM win at Hangzhou Asiad

China's swimming star Wang Shun led all the way to win the men's 200m individual medley at the Hangzhou Asian Games with a new Asian record here on Sunday.
Wang, the Tokyo Olympic champion in the event, touched home first in one minute and 54.62 seconds. Qin Haiyang, China's breaststroke specialist who swept three golds at the Fukuoka worlds in July, came from behind to finish second in 1:57.41. Japan's Daiya Seto was third in 1:58.35.

