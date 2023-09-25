Work team sent to guide rescue efforts following Guizhou coal mine fire

A work team has been dispatched to southwest China's Guizhou Province to guide rescue efforts after a coal mine fire on Sunday morning.

A work team has been dispatched to southwest China's Guizhou Province to guide rescue efforts after a coal mine fire on Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Sixteen people have been confirmed dead in the fire that occurred around 8:10am at the Shanjiaoshu Coal Mine in the city of Panzhou.

The ministry has called for all-out efforts to guide and assist local authorities in search and rescue work and prevent secondary disasters.

It emphasized the need for further efforts to thoroughly investigate and rectify potential safety risks, ensuring resolute measures to prevent major accidents.

An investigation into the incident and rescue operations are currently underway. The Work Safety Commission under China's State Council has issued orders to ascertain the cause of the accident and ensure those responsible are held accountable in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.