﻿
News / Nation

Chinese authorities stress autumn flood prevention, control

Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-24       0
Chinese flood control authorities on Sunday urged efforts to prevent autumn flood and flood-triggered geological disasters in some key regions of the country.
Xinhua
  22:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-24       0

Chinese flood control authorities on Sunday urged efforts to prevent autumn flood and flood-triggered geological disasters in some key regions of the country.

Recently, the precipitation in west China has significantly surpassed the usual level in the same period, and heavy rains are expected in parts of Chongqing, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hubei and Henan, according to a meeting of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and several other government departments.

Noting the prominent risks of mountain torrents and floods in medium-sized and small rivers and reservoirs, the authorities urged local departments to stay on high alert and continuously do a good job in flood prevention and control.

Work should be done to strengthen emergency response and risk inspection, while deploying rescue forces and emergency supplies at important embankments and key locations in advance.

Local departments should also ramp up flood prevention during the 19th Asian Games, the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday, said the authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
National Day holiday
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     