﻿
News / Nation

China steps up cooperation with global research institute to enhance rice variety

Xinhua
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-09-25       0
China has stepped up cooperation with the International Rice Research Institute to promote the quality of rice varieties.
Xinhua
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-09-25       0

China has stepped up cooperation with the International Rice Research Institute to promote the quality of rice varieties, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) said Monday.

A total of 49 rice varieties with each growing over an area of more than 10 million mu (over 666,000 hectares) have been jointly cultivated by China and the institute, over the past 25 years, the CAAS said.

Fruitful results have also been achieved in rice pest control as well as rice planting and production methods as part of this cooperation, according to the CAAS.

In the future, Chinese research organizations, including the CAAS, will launch cooperation initiatives with the global institute in fields like rice variety research and development as well as cultivation of new rice varieties, the CAAS added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     