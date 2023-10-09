﻿
Former chairman of China Everbright Group expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  15:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-09
Li Xiaopeng, former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office due to severe violations of discipline and law.

His punishment was announced Monday in an official statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

An investigation of Li's case found that Li had defied the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct and violated relevant rules by accepting gifts and money. He attempted to obstruct the investigation into his case and failed to faithfully report his personal information.

Li had sought benefits for others in the selection and appointment of officials and took advantage of his power to secure profits for his relatives in their business operating activities.

The investigation also found that he had abused his power by seeking benefits for others in financing and project contracting and accepted massive amounts of money and gifts in return.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party and dismiss him from public office, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

