Professor faces investigation for smoking in public

A famous philosophy professor surnamed Wang is facing investigation from local health authorities for smoking on a public lecture in Shenzhen. The host company of the lecture has also received administrative punishment for not dissuading him in time, China Youth Daily reported.

Wang, 67, a retired philosophy professor from Fudan University and also an internet celebrity, was invited to give a lecture in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on June 9, 2023.

Videos on the Internet show that Wang was smoking while giving the indoor lecture and even the host helped to pass the cigarettes to him, although the city bans smoking in all indoor public venues.

According to the law enforcement officials, ashtrays were visibly placed on the table in the reception room of Shenzhen Huadonghui Culture Development Co., Ltd., which was the organizer of the lecture and although there was a no-smoking sign posted, it was relatively small and not prominently displayed.

A staff member of the company confirmed that Wang had smoked during his lecture and the company did not intervene promptly.

The officials issued a warning to Shenzhen Huadonghui Culture Development Co., Ltd. and ordered it to immediately correct the illegal behavior, based on the local regulations.

The law enforcement officials also stated that "this is the first violation, and we will give a warning according to the tobacco control regulations. If there is any further violation within 24 months, the company will face a maximum fine of 30,000 yuan (US$4111)."

Wang has become a "famous internet philosophy guru" in recent years because of his interesting and humorous lecturing style that delves into philosophy in an accessible way. He has opened an account on the popular video platform Bilibili with nearly 800,000 fans. Along with his philosophical pearls of wisdom, his habit of smoking has also gained him attention.

He once stated in a live broadcast that "I have a strong smoking habit. If I don't smoke, my thinking channels will be blocked and I will feel listless." "If the smoke bothers you, please wear a mask."

In 2022, he was fined 3,500 yuan by law enforcement officials in Shanghai for smoking while live streaming in the city.