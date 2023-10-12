Former chairman of China Everbright Group arrested for suspected bribe-taking

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Li Xiaopeng, former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group, for suspected bribe-taking.

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Xiaopeng, former Party chief and chairman of China Everbright Group, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Thursday.

Li's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

The handling of the case is underway, said the SPP.