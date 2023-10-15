Yichun City showcases its winter tourism attractions

If you are looking for a winter vacation getaway, Yichun City in east China's Jiangxi Province is an ideal option.

Ti Gong

If you are looking for a winter vacation getaway, Yichun City in east China's Jiangxi Province is an ideal option.

Yichun opened a massive tourism campaign in Shanghai on Friday under which some 10,000 university students in the Yangtze River Delta region will be organized to visit the city through the end of this year.

Yichun is a place for winter tourism, as it is scattered with numerous hot spring resorts.

Ti Gong

It boasts the Mingyueshan Scenic Spot, a 5A tourist attraction, known for its fascinating natural scenery, rare selenium-rich hot springs, and holy land of Zen culture.

Wentang Town is home to selenium-rich hot spring resorts, making it an alluring destination for tourists from home and abroad over winter.

Yichun also unveiled a culture and tourism research and education base at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and showcased its delicacies on campus.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong