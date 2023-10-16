Campaign launched to raise awareness of food waste on World Food Day

Under the guidance of the China Consumers' Association, KFC China jointly made an initiative calling on the public to cut food waste, and distributed food packages.

A campaign to raise awareness of food waste and help the needy is launched in more than 100 cities across the nation to mark World Food Day falling on October 16.

In a corresponding action, about 20,000 surplus food packages were delivered on food day by KFC China and seven partners, which were expected to benefit more than 40,000 people.

Ti Gong

"The campaign is an innovative practice promoting the idea of food savings at eating venues in response to the nation's call against dining waste," said Pan Haifeng, deputy secretary-general of the China Consumers' Association.

At an outlet of KFC in Xujiahui area, food packages were distributed to needy residents as well as sanitation workers, security guards, and express delivery workers.

"It is a meaningful activity to promote proper order and food saving," said Gu Rong, an official with the Hongjiao neighborhood committee of Xujiahui subdistrict.

Ti Gong

The neighborhood is home to more than 3,000 residents, and some received the packages.

"At the same time, those receiving the food packages are warmed by the deed," Gu said.

Lv Zhen, a sanitation worker, is responsible for cleaning the Xujiahui business circle and she has been in her post for 13 years.

"It is a delightful gift and I felt heart-warmed, and food saving should be considered in our daily lives," she said.

A delivery worker for company Dada surnamed Wang, a native of Henan Province, had been in Shanghai for five years.

"I work from 8am to 10pm and did not return home during holidays even Mid-Autumn Festival, as holidays are our busy time," Wang said.

"This package is a warm gift for out-of-towners working in the city."

The food packages were delivered from the food bank of KFC nationwide, through which uneaten and unexpired food is distributed to the needy.



So far, over 580 such food banks have been established in more than 100 cities since 2020, reaching out to communities.