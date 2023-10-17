﻿
Book of Xi's discourses on BRI published in more languages

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
A book of President Xi Jinping's discourses on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been published in Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Japanese.
Xinhua
A book of President Xi Jinping's discourses on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been published in Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, German and Japanese.

The launch ceremony of the multiple language editions was on Monday hosted by the State Council Information Office and the China International Communications Group and joined by more than 100 attendees, including envoys from BRI partner countries, experts, scholars, and translating and publishing sector representatives.

Noting that this year marks the BRI's 10th anniversary, attendees of the event said that over the past decade, the BRI cooperation has evolved from a proposal by China to a global practice, from an idea to actions, and from a vision to reality, delivering concrete and fruitful results.

This collaborative endeavor has created new space for world economic growth and actively contributed to the healthy progress of economic globalization and the resolution of global development challenges, they said, adding that the BRI has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform.

The book incorporates Xi's 42 articles between September 2013 and July 2018 on jointly advancing BRI cooperation and records in detail how the BRI has been proposed, enriched, and developed. It also elaborates on the BRI's principles, connotations, and objectives, providing authoritative interpretations for readers at home and abroad to increase understanding of the initiative.

The book's English, French, and Russian editions were published by the Foreign Languages Press.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
