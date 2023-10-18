Belt and Road Initiative: A practical platform for a community of shared future

The Belt and Road Initiative creatively takes on and carries forward the spirit of the ancient silk routes, and enriches the spirit with the zeitgeist and culture of the new era.

The Belt and Road Initiative creatively takes on and carries forward the spirit of the ancient silk routes, and enriches the spirit with the zeitgeist and culture of the new era. It upholds the concept of a global community of shared future and provides a platform for building the community, advocates and practices outlooks on globalization, development, security, openness, cooperation and civilization, thus providing ideological guidance and practical paths for countries to move towards common prosperity.

Over the past decade, BRI cooperation has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform. It has delivered real gains to participating countries, contributed to the sound progress of economic globalization, resolution of global challenges and improvement of the global governance system, and opened up a new path for all humanity to realize modernization.



As the world is moving ever closer towards greater multipolarity, economic globalization, and cultural diversity, and becoming increasingly information-orientated in the process, people are living in a community where everyone’s interests are inseparably entwined. In the face of emerging global difficulties and challenges, the world needs new ideas and concepts, and a more just, balanced, resilient and effective global governance system. As a major developing country that meets its responsibilities and keeps in mind the future and the common interests of humanity, China has proposed building a global community of shared future, with the goal of building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security and common prosperity.

BRI cooperation responds to the call of our time, enjoys popular support and benefits the peoples in participating countries. The resilient and vigorous initiative blazes a trail for all parties to achieve modernization. The BRI may encounter new difficulties going forward. But as long as all countries uphold the shared values of humanity and work together, both in their own long-term interests and the overall interests of humanity, to manage risks, address challenges and advance cooperation, countries of different ethnicities, faiths and cultures can fully share peace and thrive together. The BRI is one of the best platforms for global cooperation, and an important global public good that promotes peaceful coexistence and a shared future.

