﻿
News / Nation

China issues blue alert for Typhoon Sanba

Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0
China's national observatory on Wednesday issued a blue alert for Typhoon Sanba, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.
Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-10-18       0

China's national observatory on Wednesday issued a blue alert for Typhoon Sanba, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Sanba, the 16th typhoon of this year, was located around 75 km southwest of Sanya City in Hainan Province at 5pm on Wednesday.

It is traveling northwestward at a speed of 15 km per hour, with its strength likely to increase gradually.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hainan will be lashed by rainstorms and gales from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening, with precipitation reaching between 100 mm and 150 mm, the center said.

The center urged local authorities to prepare typhoon emergency response measures and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     