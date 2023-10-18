China issues blue alert for Typhoon Sanba

China's national observatory on Wednesday issued a blue alert for Typhoon Sanba, which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the country's southern regions.

Typhoon Sanba, the 16th typhoon of this year, was located around 75 km southwest of Sanya City in Hainan Province at 5pm on Wednesday.

It is traveling northwestward at a speed of 15 km per hour, with its strength likely to increase gradually.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hainan will be lashed by rainstorms and gales from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening, with precipitation reaching between 100 mm and 150 mm, the center said.

The center urged local authorities to prepare typhoon emergency response measures and remain on high alert for possible floods and geological disasters.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.