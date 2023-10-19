﻿
China shocked, disappointed at Security Council failure to adopt Gaza resolution: envoy

China was shocked and disappointed at the Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, said Zhang Jun.
Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council following the voting process during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas at UN headquarters in New York, US, on October 16, 2023.

China was shocked and disappointed at the Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution that would have called for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Wednesday.

A Russian-drafted resolution was put to vote on Monday night. It focused on the humanitarian concerns of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and called for an immediate cease-fire to protect civilians. The draft was supported and co-sponsored by many Arab countries. However, certain countries chose to vote against it. They said that they wanted more time to seek consensus on the basis of the draft resolution tabled by Brazil, noted Zhang.

Brazil and many other council members showed a constructive attitude and agreed to postpone the voting for 24 hours, and again till Wednesday. In the past 40 hours, those countries have neither commented on nor expressed opposition to the Brazilian draft, making people believe that the council would be able to adopt a resolution. The final result is unbelievable, he said.

The situation on the ground in Gaza is quickly escalating. Notably, Tuesday's airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths. The council, therefore, must take swift and strong actions, he said.

China believes that although the Brazilian draft still had room for improvement, it in general reflected the common appeal of the international community and could represent the initial steps by the Security Council to establish a cease-fire. And it might be the only text on which the council could reach consensus under the current circumstances, he said.

"Certain countries talked about the importance for the council to take the right actions. However, the way they voted only makes us question their willingness to let the council take any actions and their sincerity to find a solution to the problem," said Zhang.

In the final analysis, the council cannot stand still. The current situation in Gaza is escalating. More and more civilians are paying the price. The council should heed the just call of the Arab countries and the Palestinian people, and fulfill its obligations and play its due role in promoting a cease-fire, protecting civilians, and avoiding a greater humanitarian disaster, he said.

Source: Xinhua
