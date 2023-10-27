China calls on relevant parties in Myanmar to cease fire, settle disputes via dialogue, consultation

China is closely following the conflict in Myanmar and calls on relevant parties to cease fire as soon as possible, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning also said that China calls on relevant parties to settle disputes in a peaceful manner through dialogue and consultation, avoid escalation of the situation, and take effective measures to ensure the security and stability of China-Myanmar border areas.

Mao made the remarks at a press conference when answering a question on a recent military conflict between the Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA).