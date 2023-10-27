﻿
China's former premier Li Keqiang passes away

Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on October 27 after all rescue measures failed.
Li Keqiang's memorial portrait.

Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th, and 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) central committees and former premier of the State Council, passed away on Friday in Shanghai. He was 68.

Li died of a sudden heart attack at 00:10 on Friday after all-out rescue efforts failed, according to an official obituary notice issued on Friday.

Li was extolled as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, and an outstanding proletarian revolutionist, statesman, and leader of the Party and the state.

The obituary notice was jointly issued by the CPC Central Committee, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
