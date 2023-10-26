﻿
News / Nation

Shenzhou-17 astronauts enter space station, complete handover in four days

Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-17 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio on Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
Shenzhou-17 astronauts enter space station, complete handover in four days
Xinhua

The Shenzhou 17 manned spacecraft completed autonomous rapid rendezvous and docking with the space station assembly on Thursday.

The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-17 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio on Thursday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

The Shenzhou-16 crew opened the hatch at 7:34pm (Beijing Time). The three space station occupants greeted the new arrivals, and they took group pictures.

Tang Hongbo, commander of the Shenzhou-17 mission, experienced the historic moment as one of the first Chinese astronauts to China's space station in June 2021 when launched into orbit on the Shenzhou-12 mission.

Now, the space complex Tang revisits has been extended into a versatile space lab with two additional modules and more sophisticated experimental facilities. He also set a new record for the shortest interval between two spaceflight missions by Chinese astronauts.

The space get-together of the two crews kicked off the third in-orbit crew rotation in China's space station.

According to the China Manned Space Agency, the six astronauts will live and work together for about four days to complete planned tasks and handover work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     