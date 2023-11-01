﻿
China welcomes Cuban PM's visit, ready to deepen ties

China welcomes Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero's visit to the country from November 2 to 9, and his attendance of the 6th CIIE.
China welcomes Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero's visit to the country from November 2 to 9, and his attendance of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a daily press conference when responding to a related query, adding that China will take the visit as an opportunity to deepen ties with Cuba.

This will be Marrero's first visit to China since he took office as prime minister. Chinese leaders will meet and hold talks with him to exchange in-depth views on bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues of common interest, the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Marrero's visit to China is of great significance to further implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and deepening China-Cuba relations, said Wang, noting that there have been three important high-level exchanges between the two countries since Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's state visit to China last November.

"China and Cuba are good friends walking hand in hand, and good comrades who have similar ideals and beliefs," Wang said.

China is willing to work with Cuba to take this visit as an opportunity to deepen the special friendly relations between China and Cuba in the new era, and to jointly build a community with a shared future with Cuba, Wang added.

﻿
