China removes health declaration form requirement for travelers starting November 1
Starting November 1, 2023, travelers entering and exiting China will no longer be required to fill in the Health Declaration Form.
Starting November 1, 2023, travelers entering and exiting China will no longer be required to fill in the Health Declaration Form, China's Customs authority said on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, individuals exhibiting symptoms or with confirmed infectious diseases must promptly inform customs about their health condition. Travelers who conceal relevant information will be subject to legal consequences.
