﻿
News / Nation

China removes health declaration form requirement for travelers starting November 1

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:19 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
Starting November 1, 2023, travelers entering and exiting China will no longer be required to fill in the Health Declaration Form.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  13:19 UTC+8, 2023-10-31       0
China removes health declaration form requirement for travelers starting November 1
CFP

A passenger holds a mobile phone that shows a QR code of the health declaration form in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, on March 9, 2023.

Starting November 1, 2023, travelers entering and exiting China will no longer be required to fill in the Health Declaration Form, China's Customs authority said on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, individuals exhibiting symptoms or with confirmed infectious diseases must promptly inform customs about their health condition. Travelers who conceal relevant information will be subject to legal consequences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     