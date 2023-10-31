Shenzhou-16 astronauts arrive in Beijing
18:07 UTC+8, 2023-10-31 0
The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship arrived in Beijing by plane on Tuesday after their safe return to Earth following a five-month space station mission.
The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Afterward, they will meet with the press in Beijing.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
