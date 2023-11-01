﻿
Monkey manager job sparks gender debate at Mount Emei

A job posting for monkey managers released by the management team of Mount Emei has ignited discussions among Internet users regarding gender discrimination.
CFP

The most famous group of Tibetan macaques live on the Mount Emei in Sichuan Province in southwestern China.

A job posting for monkey managers released by the management team of Mount Emei, a scenic area in Sichuan Province, has ignited discussions among Internet users regarding gender discrimination.

The scenic area posted a job advertisement on Tuesday, openly recruiting 15 monkey managers, specifying that only males between the ages of 18 and 45 are eligible.

Some netizens ask why only males were being recruited for the position and whether it constituted gender discrimination.

The scenic area responded on Monday, explaining that monkey managers need to frequently navigate through the wild forests and mountains, requiring a high level of physical fitness, which may not be convenient for women.

They emphasized that their decision is not meant to discriminate against women, and added that the role of monkey managers entails various responsibilities.

On one hand, monkey managers guide visitors and ensure their safety. On the other hand, they monitor and protect wild monkey troops, often traversing the wilderness, which demands a high level of physical stamina.

Edited by Zhu Qing.

A monkey slide railings on Mount Emei, in Sichuan Province in southwestern China.

Mount Emei, located in Sichuan Province, China, is the tallest among the Four Sacred Buddhist Mountains of China.

The scenic area reportedly houses approximately 582 monkeys in 14 different troops, known for their mischievous behavior.

In January, these monkey troops were reported to exhibit aggressive behavior towards visitors. Following these incidents, in February, the mountain management team implemented a "human-monkey separation" model, leading to a significant reduction in cases of theft and aggression by monkeys.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
