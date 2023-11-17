﻿
Chinese vice premier stresses rescue efforts after coal mine company building fire

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has urged all-out efforts to treat the injured and deal with the aftermath of a coal mine company building fire in north China's Shanxi Province.
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has urged all-out efforts to treat the injured and deal with the aftermath of a coal mine company building fire in north China's Shanxi Province.

Assigned by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, rushed to the site Thursday to guide the rescue and emergency response work.

Zhang inspected the scene of the accident, visited the injured at a local hospital and paid tribute to the firefighters. He presided over a meeting to listen to reports on the rescue work and make further arrangement.

The fire had killed 26 people and injured 38 others as of 2 pm Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
CPC
