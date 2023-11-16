26 dead, 38 injured in north China coal mine company building fire

As of 2 pm Thursday, 26 died and 38 were injured after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said.

Ti Gong

As of 2pm Thursday, 26 died and 38 were injured after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said.

The fire ripped through the second floor of the four-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. The on-site rescue operation ended at 1:45pm on Thursday, according to the information office of the city government.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company.