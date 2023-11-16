﻿
Guizhou Province offers discounts and promotions amid new tourism project

Guizhou Province announced its new tourism project at the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, with promotions and discounts extending until February.
Ti Gong

Guizhou's display at the expo

Southwest China's Guizhou Province released its latest tourism project, with discounts and promotions for the winter tourism market in Shanghai, on Thursday during the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo.

The project known as "Red Ribbon," a key project of the National Long March Cultural Park, is the first immersion-style digital experience hall with the theme of the Long March in the nation.

The project consists of two main performances and utilizes cutting-edge digital and audio-visual technology to narrate the story of the Long March to the world.

With the combined application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual interaction, and full dimensional mechanical motion, it offers a panoramic overview of the Red Army's journey.

Another performance at the 8K LED dome takes audiences to appreciate the magnificent scenery of Guizhou.

Through the end of this year, the project will offer half-price admission to Shanghai residents.

A film screened at the 8K movie-grade LED dome flying cinema

Meanwhile, the province is luring travelers with a slew of discount policies through February, including multiple entries into more than 300 tourist attractions within three days, and discounted accommodations at 130 hotels and 109 minsu (Chinese versions of B&B.)

Tourist vehicles entering Guizhou from elsewhere will enjoy half toll payment on expressways inside Guizhou via electronic toll collection services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the same duration.

Guizhou boasts 36 hot spring resorts, as well as seven ski resorts, making it a good winter tourism destination.

The province is famous for its picturesque landscapes with abundant natural scenic areas such as Huangguoshu Waterfall, Xijiang's ethnic Miao community, as well as the karst landscape of Libo and Fanjing Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Ti Gong

A performance form Guizhou at the expo

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
