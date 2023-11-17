﻿
China renews orange alert for snowstorms

China's National Meteorological Center renewed an orange alert for snowstorms on Friday, warning that blizzards are expected to hit parts of the country's northeastern and southwestern provinces.

From 2 pm Friday to 2 pm Saturday, snowstorms will lash parts of Jilin, Heilongjiang and Sichuan provinces, which could lead to new snow depths exceeding 13 centimeters in some places, the center said.

The center has called on local governments to prepare for blizzards, and advised the public to reduce unnecessary outdoor activities.

China has a four-tier warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua
