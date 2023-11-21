Chinese premier to attend virtual G20 leaders' summit
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on November 22 at the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.
