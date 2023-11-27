﻿
Xi chairs leadership meeting on Yangtze River Economic Belt development, CPC leadership over foreign affairs

Xinhua
  20:54 UTC+8, 2023-11-27
CPC Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to review guidelines on policies and measures for further promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.
Xinhua
  Xinhua

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Monday held a meeting to review guidelines on policies and measures for further promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting, which also deliberated a set of regulations on CPC leadership over foreign affairs.

The meeting noted that the Yangtze River Economic Belt development strategy is a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee.

Advancing the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt relies fundamentally on the sound ecology of the Yangtze River basin, according to the meeting.

The meeting stressed efforts in high-level protection of the Yangtze River basin, and the ecological red line that had been drawn must be upheld and placed under oversight.

Efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, increase vegetation and pursue growth should be advanced in a coordinated manner, according to the meeting.

The meeting underlined the role of scientific and technological innovation in promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and called for efforts in coordinating the layout and transfer of industries along the Yangtze River.

The level of regional transport integration needs to be raised, the security and stability of key national industrial and supply chains should be maintained, and disaster prevention and mitigation capacity in the river basin needs to be improved.

The meeting also pledged policy support for the area with a number of major reforms in key areas.

The regulations on the Party's leadership over foreign affairs are of great significance to the sound implementation of the policies, principles and strategic plans made by the CPC Central Committee on external affairs, according to the meeting.

The meeting stressed the need to further strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee over foreign affairs, and accelerate efforts to create a sound system of laws and regulations on foreign-related matters.

It emphasized the importance of implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in the whole process and every aspect of the work relating to foreign affairs to make greater contributions to safeguarding global peace and development and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.

Source: Xinhua
