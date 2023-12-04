News / Nation

Xi-Biden meeting sets vision for future US-China relations, says American expert

The recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in California has set the vision for the future of US-China relations, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, has said.

"President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden have set the standard that win-win benefits, mutual cooperation is the foundation of US-China relations," Kuhn told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Now it's up to the rest of us to implement that vision and we do it through people-to-people cooperation and exchanges at all levels, from governmental levels to individuals and business and economics to science and technology to culture. And when the world sees that, they will recognize that the vision of San Francisco is the future," he said.

Having followed US-China relations for more than 30 years, Kuhn said for the first time in many years, he has an optimistic feeling. "And it was certainly generated by the Xi-Biden meeting which was a critical meeting, not just for what they achieved, but for the symbolism of what it said," he said.

Deeming the symbolism enormously important, Kuhn said: "You saw the two presidents walking together. They each had very positive remarks about their personal relationship. And this doesn't happen by accident." And "this has been in the works for six months or more from both sides."

It has been recognized in both capitals that "we must pay serious attention to US-China relations," he said.

However, that doesn't mean things will be perfect and in the future, there will be challenges. "We have set that floor. That's the most important thing," said Kuhn.

The United States and China have started some very positive programs, he said. "Let time pass peacefully and the other problems will hopefully dissipate so that China-US relations can benefit the peace and prosperity of both countries, and even more importantly, the peace and prosperity of the world."

