Former senior official of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps being prosecuted for bribery

  15:14 UTC+8, 2023-12-04       0
Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the Communist Party of China committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, is being prosecuted for accepting bribes, according to a statement from the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Monday.

The case of Jiao, who was also deputy commander of the corps, has been filed by prosecutors of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to the No.5 Intermediate People's Court of Chongqing, following the conclusion of a National Commission of Supervision probe.

Jiao is accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profits for others, the statement said, noting that he accepted a particularly large amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors informed the defendant of his litigation rights, questioned him, and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
