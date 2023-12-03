Taiwan rock band Mayday hits a sour note with alleged lip-syncing

Famous Taiwan rock band Mayday have come under a cloud of suspicion for alleged lip-synching during their recent concert performances in Shanghai and other cities.

Famous Taiwan rock band Mayday have come under a cloud of suspicion for alleged lip-synching during their recent concert performances, with the controversy quickly climbing to the top of trending topics on Chinese social media Weibo on Sunday.

A blogger made a video on popular video platform Bilibili analyzing the vocals of 12 songs performed by the band during one of their concerts held in Shanghai on November 16. The results showed that five of the songs were allegedly lip-synched.

Shanghai cultural and tourism authorities told eastday.com on Sunday that they will verify the issue, "and as the concert has ended, it will take some time to conduct the investigation."

Mayday is a well-known Chinese rock band from the island of Taiwan. This year, they have held multiple concerts in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Shenyang, and other cities on the Chinese mainland, with tickets selling out immediately upon release.

The band held a total of eight concerts in Shanghai last month, with a cumulative audience of over 360,000 people. The highest ticket price was 1,855 yuan (US$260), with the lowest 355 yuan.

The alleged lip-synching during Mayday's concerts has sparked a heated debate among Chinese netizens.



Many netizens expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction, believing that Mayday, as a powerful band, should not adopt such dishonest methods.

Some, however, expressed their sympathy, claiming that it is understandable to use some technological means to ensure perfection in the performance during concerts.

The band has not yet responded to netizens' questions and concerns.