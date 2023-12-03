Xi sends congratulatory letter to Liangzhu Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory letter to the first Liangzhu Forum.

The ruins of Liangzhu ancient city are a demonstration of the 5,000-year history of the Chinese civilization, and a treasure of world civilizations, Xi said.

The Chinese civilization has been open and inclusive, continuously enriching itself, and drawing on the essence of other civilizations, greatly enriching the garden of world civilizations, he said.

Noting that mutual respect, unity, harmony and coexistence are the right path for the development of human civilization, Xi called on all parties to make the best of the platform of the Liangzhu Forum, advance the dialogue with partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative, and implement the Global Civilization Initiative and further exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

He also called for efforts to promote the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and mutual accommodation to help different civilizations live in harmony and reinforce one another, as well as enhance friendship and mutual understanding and affection between people of different countries.

With the theme of "Implementing the Global Civilization Initiative, Promoting Exchanges and Mutual Learning Between Civilizations," the first Liangzhu Forum, jointly held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the provincial government of east China's Zhejiang, opened Sunday in Hangzhou, capital city of the province.