Rock band Mayday denies lip-syncing allegations

  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-12-04
Rock band Mayday's agency has denied allegations that the band lip-synced during its recent concerts in Shanghai.
  21:52 UTC+8, 2023-12-04

Rock band Mayday's agency, B'in Music, has denied recent online allegations that the band lip-synced during its recent concerts in Shanghai.

In an official statement, B'in Music dismissed the claims as "malicious attacks" and asserted that they have seriously damaged the band's reputation. The agency is actively cooperating with law enforcement authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Meanwhile, CCTV News reported that the original video and audio recordings of Mayday's Shanghai concerts have been submitted to the city's cultural market inspection department for scientific evaluation and analysis. The results of this investigation will be released in due course.

Imaginechina

The popular Chinese rock band Mayday from Taiwan is under suspicion of lip-synching.

The controversy arose from a video posted on Bilibili, China's leading video platform, analyzing the vocals of 12 songs performed by Mayday during their Shanghai concert on November 16. The analysis claimed that at least five of the songs were lip-synced.

The blogger also analyzed some songs from the band's London concert on November 28 and claimed that some were lip-synced or mixed with real singing.

The controversy quickly climbed to the top of trending topics on Chinese social media Weibo on Sunday and sparked a heated debate among Chinese netizens.

Many fans who attended the concerts expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction at the 26-year-old acclaimed singing group.

"I felt that Mayday had the best atmosphere at the concerts I attended this year, but if it was indeed lip syncing, I hope they can refund my ticket. I feel like I was cheated," a female fan surnamed Zhou who attended Mayday concerts at Wuhan and Guangzhou this year said on Weibo.

A member of famous rock band Mayday appears to sing at a concert on November 16 in Shanghai.

According to the Regulations on the Management of Commercial Performances, performers are not allowed to deceive the audience by lip-syncing, and performance organizers are not allowed to arrange for performers to lip-sync.

Late on the night of December 3, the band's affiliated agency posted a Weibo stating that the Mayday Paris concert on December 8 (Beijing Time) would be broadcast live online. The agency did not directly address lip-syncing claims in previous performances.

Mayday is a well-known Chinese rock band from the island of Taiwan. This year, they have held many concerts in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Shenyang, and other cities on the Chinese mainland, with tickets selling out immediately upon release.

The band held eight concerts in Shanghai last month, with a cumulative audience of over 360,000 people. The highest ticket price was 1,855 yuan (US$260), with the lowest at 355 yuan.

Source: SHINE
