China's commercial CERES-1 Y9 rocket launches new satellites
08:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-05 0
China on Tuesday launched the CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending two new satellites into their planned orbits.
08:49 UTC+8, 2023-12-05 0
China on Tuesday launched the CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending two new satellites into their planned orbits.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 7:33am (Beijing Time) from the launch site.
The launch was the 11th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports