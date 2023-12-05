China's commercial CERES-1 Y9 rocket launches new satellites

China on Tuesday launched the CERES-1 Y9 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending two new satellites into their planned orbits.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 7:33am (Beijing Time) from the launch site.

The launch was the 11th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.