China launches Zhuque-2 carrier rocket for three satellites

China on Saturday successfully launched the Zhuque-2 Y-3 carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The carrier rocket blasted off at 7:39 a.m. (Beijing Time) and sent three satellites -- Honghu, Honghu-2 and TY-33 -- into planned orbit.

It was the third flight mission of the Zhuque-2 carrier rocket.