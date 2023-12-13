2 dead, 6 injured in minibus explosion in NE China

A 7-seater minibus exploded during the refueling process at a gas station in Liaozhong District, Shenyang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province at around 4:53pm on Wednesday.

China Central Television

A 7-seater minibus exploded during the refueling process at a gas station in Liaozhong District, Shenyang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province at around 4:53pm on Wednesday, causing two deaths and six injuries, according to local emergency management bureau.

The injured are receiving medical treatment at hospital. An investigation into the accident is also underway.