Xi returns to China after state visit to Vietnam

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-13
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, returned to China on Wednesday evening after paying a successful state visit to Vietnam.

Vietnamese people and overseas Chinese residing there gathered along the road to the airport, waving national flags of the two countries and bidding farewell to Xi.

Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Phan Dinh Trac, a member of the Political Bureau, secretary of the Secretariat and chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, Le Hoai Trung, secretary of the Secretariat and chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the CPV Central Committee, and other party and government leaders and local representatives saw Xi off at the airport.

Xi's entourage, including Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and foreign minister, and Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and minister of public security, returned by the same flight.

