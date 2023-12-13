Authorities probe leak of deceased star's medical record

Kathy Chow passed away on Monday at the age of 57, and a medical record related to her treatment prior to her death was posted on the Internet on Tuesday evening.

Beijing health authorities have begun to investigate the leakage of a medical record of renowned Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow, Red Star News reported on Wednesday.

Chow passed away on Monday at the age of 57 after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness, her studio announced in an obituary issued on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, a medical record believed to be related to Chow's emergency treatment prior to her death appeared on the Internet and detailed the related medical rescue information. The medical record was shown to have come from a hospital in Shunyi District, Beijing.

The Beijing Shunyi District Health Commission said on Wednesday that they had launched an investigation.

A staff member of the hospital's publicity department confirmed that the leaked medical record was genuine. The hospital was also investigating how it was leaked and would release the investigation results to the public.

Lawyer Zhang Bingyao from Sichuan Zongmu Law Firm explained that according to the Civil Code, individuals have the right to privacy and no organization or individual can violate it through methods such as espionage, harassment, disclosure, or public exposure.

In this case, if a deceased person's rights such as name, portrait, reputation, honor, privacy, or body are infringed upon, their spouse, children, or parents have the right to demand civil liability from the violator according to the law.