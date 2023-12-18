News / Nation

Research reveals evidence for early domestic yak on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
Herders living at high altitudes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau started extensively raising yaks, cattle, and their hybrids around 2,500 years ago, according to recent research.
Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0

Herders living at high altitudes on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau started extensively raising yaks, cattle, and their hybrids around 2,500 years ago, according to recent research.

Scientists from China and the United States conducted a study exploring the origin of ancient cattle and yaks, the historical context of husbandry adapted to extreme conditions on the plateau, and the early hybridization of yak and cattle.

Genetic studies show that the current wild yak is closely related to the ancestors of domestic yak, and the cattle in the prehistoric era on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau were likely brought into the region from the northwestern areas of China, as indicated by archaeological findings.

It has been observed that hybrids may adapt better to harsh environments while producing more milk and meat and exhibiting greater strength compared to cattle at high altitudes.

Scholars have also argued that herders integrated yak, cattle, and their hybrids, along with sheep, goats, and horses, to generate multiple livelihoods for obtaining meat, milk, fur, and dung for fuel.

The research offers genetic evidence to support further investigation into the domestication of yaks and the high-altitude adaptability of cattle.

The study was published in Science Advances in December.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     