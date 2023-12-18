News / Nation

Railway linking Tianjin, Beijing's Daxing airport goes operational

  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
A railway connecting north China's Tianjin Municipality with the Beijing Daxing International Airport opened on Monday.
A railway connecting north China's Tianjin Municipality with the Beijing Daxing International Airport opened on Monday, the latest move to support the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The G8842 Fuxing bullet train departed the Tianjin West Railway Station at 7:58 am and arrived at the Daxing Airport Railway Station at 8:50 am, marking the inauguration of the new line's operation.

According to the China Railway Design Corporation, the fastest train on the 101-km line takes 41 minutes to travel one way.

The line covers six stations, and a 47-km section is new, with a designed speed of 250 km per hour.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
